For the second day in a row, Mississippi reported a record high daily increase in COVID-19 cases, 1,635, for a total of 45,524 cases.
The state reported 1,251 new cases on Monday.
In Tuesday's update, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 31 additional deaths, for a total of 1,389 deaths statewide.
Five of the deaths occurred between June 30 and July 12 and were identified from death certificates, according to the health department.
"Rising hospitalizations continue to place unprecedented stress on the state's medical care system," MSDH said in a statement.
The agency reported 943 Mississippi residents hospitalized with COVID-19 infection and 211 others hospitalized with suspected infection.
In Lauderdale County, MSDH reported 25 new cases, for a total of 1,115 and 83 total deaths – the highest number of deaths in the state.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency hosted a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Agri-Center.
LEMA Director Odie Barrett said 157 people were tested.
As of Saturday, MSDH reported the age group in Lauderdale County with the highest number of cases is 50-59 with 170 cases, followed by residents 18-29 with 167 cases.
The age group in the county with the highest number of deaths is 70-79 with 26 deaths, according to data.
Records show 257 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 201 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,113 cases and 82 deaths in Neshoba County and 442 cases and ten deaths in Newton County.
As of Sunday, 30,315 Mississippi residents are presumed recovered from the virus.
Please check back for updates.
