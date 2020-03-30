The Mississippi Department of Health reported 89 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning for a total of 847.
The new count lists 23 cases reported so far in Lauderdale County.
MSDH reported two additional deaths in Amite and Leflore Counties.
Sixteen people have died of the virus in the state.
Anderson Regional Medical Center reported Sunday that it was hospitalizing three patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The patients are under strict isolation and close observation in accordance with Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) and CDC guidelines, the hospital said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
