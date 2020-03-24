Mississippi COVID-19 map as of March 24, 2020

Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases reached 320 as of Tuesday, March 24.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 320. 

Newton, Noxubee and Choctaw Counties all have their first confirmed cases. 

No cases were reported in Lauderdale County and neighboring Clarke, Kemper, and Neshoba counties in the latest update.

One person in Mississippi has died from the virus since the outbreak began. 

The city of Meridian started a nightly citywide curfew Monday, beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m.

The curfew is extended through April 6.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

