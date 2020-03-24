DEKALB [ndash] Lester Palmer White passed away on March 21, 2020, after 86 years of a life well lived. Lester was born on April 12, 1933, in Kemper County to Joe Leslie White Sr. and Myrtle Palmer White. Growing up on the family farm, Lester developed a strong work ethic and a knack for agri…
A private family service will be held for Mr. Lester P. White. Mr. White, 86, of DeKalb passed away Saturday.. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to your favorite charity. Online register is www.stephensfunerals.com.
PHILADELPHIA [ndash] Services for Marvin Allan Roberts will be March 21, 2020, at 11 a. m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Bro. Mike Skinner officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Cemetery. McClain-Hays Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
