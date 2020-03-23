The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Monday morning, bringing the state total to 249.
One person has died in the state since the outbreak began.
No cases were reported in Lauderdale County and neighboring Clarke, Kemper, Newton and Neshoba counties in the latest update.
MSDH reports 1,392 people have been tested by the state's public health laboratory.
In East Mississippi, MSDH reports the following healthcare facilities have submitted samples for testing by MSDH:
Lauderdale County - Anderson Regional Medical Center; Rush Foundation Hospital; Rush Medical Clinic; Rush Outreach Lab; Internal Medicine Clinic
Clarke County - H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital
Neshoba County - Anderson Family Medical Center - Airpark; Neshoba County General Hospital; Neshoba Medical Associates; Neshoba Urgent Care Clinic
Newton County - Laird Hospital
Healthcare providers can also submit samples for testing to other commercial labs and any positive test results will be included in the state's totals, MSDH said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.