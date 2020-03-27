The Mississippi Department of Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning for a total of 579.
Eight people have died of the virus.
The new count lists 10 cases reported so far in Lauderdale County. Kemper County and Neshoba County reported their first cases of COVID-19. The state count does show any cases in Clarke County.
The tests are being processed by the state Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers.
COVID-19 is affecting people age 60 and over at higher proportions as of March 24.
Mississippi Department of Health
Two new deaths were confirmed in Tippah and Harrison counties, according to the health department.
People with concerns may call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline at 877-978-6453.
Please check back for updates.
All Mississippi cases
County Cases Deaths Attala 8 Benton 2 Bolivar 9 Calhoun 3 Chickasaw 9 Choctaw 4 Clay 2 Coahoma 18 Copiah 8 Desoto 63 Forrest 16 Franklin 2 George 1 Grenada 2 Hancock 9 1 Harrison 34 1 Hinds 50 Holmes 10 1 Humphreys 1 Itawamba 3 Jackson 24 Jefferson 1 Jones 1 Kemper 1 Lafayette 11 Lamar 4 Lauderdale 10 Lawrence 5 Leake 4 Lee 15 Leflore 13 Lincoln 6 Lowndes 9 Madison 25 Marion 1 Marshall 9 Monroe 3 Montgomery 4 Neshoba 1 Newton 1 Noxubee 1 Oktibbeha 12 Panola 4 Pearl River 18 Perry 2 Pike 12 Pontotoc 4 Prentiss 1 Quitman 3 Rankin 29 1 Scott 6 Sharkey 1 Simpson 1 Smith 1 Sunflower 5 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 8 Tippah 15 1 Tunica 6 1 Union 3 Walthall 4 Washington 11 Webster 3 1 Wilkinson 9 1 Winston 3 Yalobusha 3 Yazoo 4 Total 579 8 –Mississippi Department of Health
