The Mississippi Department of Health reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning for a total of 579. Lauderdale County has 10 of those cases.

Eight people have died of the virus.

The new count lists 10 cases reported so far in Lauderdale County. Kemper County and Neshoba County reported their first cases of COVID-19. The state count does show any cases in Clarke County.

The tests are being processed by the state Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers.

Mississippi COVID-19 age trends

COVID-19 is affecting people age 60 and over at higher proportions as of March 24.

Two new deaths were confirmed in Tippah and Harrison counties, according to the health department.

People with concerns may call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline at 877-978-6453.

