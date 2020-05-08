Mississippi gov and lawmakers claim unity on virus spending

Gov. Tate Reeves, center, speaks of how he and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, and fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, are now working on a deal about how to spend $1.2 billion in CARES Act funds, during Reeves' daily news conference, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Last Friday, the Legislature passed a bill that striped Reeves of sole spending authority.

 Rogelio V. Solis

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 404 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Friday, the highest daily total since the outbreak began. 

The new cases bring the state's total to 9,090.

MSDH reported 13 additional deaths in Mississippi, for a total of 409 deaths statewide. Three of the reported deaths occurred in prior weeks and were identified through death certificate investigation, according to MSDH. 

State health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 463 and one additional death, for a total of 41.

Records show 25 of the people from the county who have died from the virus lived in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 25 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital's website. 

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations. 

Please check back for updates. 

