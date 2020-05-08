Gov. Tate Reeves, center, speaks of how he and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, and fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, are now working on a deal about how to spend $1.2 billion in CARES Act funds, during Reeves' daily news conference, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Last Friday, the Legislature passed a bill that striped Reeves of sole spending authority.
Rogelio V. Solis
breakingtop story
Mississippi reports highest daily COVID-19 increase, surpasses 9,000 total cases
By Erin Kelly
ekelly@themeridianstar.com
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 404 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Friday, the highest daily total since the outbreak began.
The new cases bring the state's total to 9,090.
MSDH reported 13 additional deaths in Mississippi, for a total of 409 deaths statewide. Three of the reported deaths occurred in prior weeks and were identified through death certificate investigation, according to MSDH.
State health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 463 and one additional death, for a total of 41.
Records show 25 of the people from the county who have died from the virus lived in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 25 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Brian Scott Salvo, age 47, of Toomsuba, Miss., passed away May 5, 2020, after an auto accident. Brian was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on April 26, 1973, to Edgar and Janet Salvo. Brian was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Hoggard High School in Wilmington. Brian worked in the transpo…
A private graveside service for Billie Rachle Caudill, 90, will be Sunday, May 10, 2020, at McGee Cemetery, in Chunky, Miss. Pastor Roger Burke will be officiating. Ms. Caudill died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital. Stephens Funeral Home is handling her arrangements. Ms. C…
Private family graveside services for Mr. Edward Earl (Nick) Fontan will be held Monday, May 11, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sephus Garrett officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Edward Earl (Nick) Fontan, age 82, …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.