Mississippi reports highest daily COVID-19 case increase of 611
By Erin Kelly
ekelly@themeridianstar.com
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 611 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday, the highest daily increase since tracking began.
The second highest daily increase, 498 new cases, was reported on June 8.
The new cases bring the state total to 22,898.
The health department reported 11 additional deaths in Mississippi for a total of 989 deaths statewide.
In Lauderdale County, MSDH reported three new cases for a total of 850 and 77 total deaths.
State health officials reported 183 cases and 21 deaths in Clarke County, 168 cases and 13 deaths in Kemper County, 907 cases and 60 deaths in Neshoba County and 324 cases and eight deaths in Newton County.
Currently, there are 489 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 175 with suspected infection, MSDH said.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Graveside services for Mrs. Lottie Martin will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pentecostal Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Graveside services for Mr. Herman Burnett are Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mississippi State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing: Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner OP Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.