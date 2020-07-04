Mississippi reports 990 new COVID-19 cases; state hospitalizations reach 647

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 990 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, for a total of 30,674 and four additional deaths, for a total of 1,107 deaths statewide.
The total of new cases surpassed Friday’s total of 914 and is the second highest daily increase on record for Mississippi, records show.
Hospitalizations continue to climb, with 647 Mississippi residents hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, an increase of 44 patients from Friday’s update, according to the health department.
Records show 225 others are being hospitalized with suspected infection.
In Lauderdale County, the agency reported eight new cases, for a total of 908 and 79 total deaths since the outbreak began.
MSDH records show 206 cases and 24 deaths in Clarke County, 178 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 985 cases and 71 deaths in Neshoba County and 339 cases and nine deaths in Newton County.
There are 100 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide, according to the health department.
