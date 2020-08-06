State health officials reported 956 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Thursday, for a total of 64,400 and 21 additional deaths for a total of 1,825 deaths.
In Lauderdale County, the health department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,390 and 90 total deaths.
Records show 324 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 228 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,278 cases and 91 deaths in Neshoba County and 535 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
There are now 173 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities, the health department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.