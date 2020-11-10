The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 933 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 37 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 128,138 cases and 3,480 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Lauderdale County, the department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,864 cases and 141 deaths.
In Newton County, 12 new cases were reported; 925 cases has been reported since March. One new death was reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, 3 new cases were reported; 348 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported nine new cases; 824 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 21 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,973. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 111,430 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 118 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
In October, Gov. Tate Reeves announced COVID-19 safety measures for 16 counties, including Neshoba. In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
On Oct. 30, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until Nov. 30.
