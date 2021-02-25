Mississippi reported on Thursday 920 new cases of the coronavirus and eight additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 292,811 cases and 6,613 deaths.
Lauderdale County reported 24 new cases and no additional COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. 6,784 cases of COVID-19 and 225 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March 2020.
Mississippi has been vaccinating its residents. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 358,246 people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi. Of those people, 167,077 have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: four new cases; 1,686 total cases since March 2020. No additional deaths; 71 total deaths since March 2020.
Newton County: 16 new cases; 2,247 total cases. No additional deaths; 51 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: one new case; 895 total cases. No additional deaths; 22 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: nine new cases; 3,767 total cases. No additional deaths; 166 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 273,437 people in Mississippi had recovered from COVID-19 as of Feb. 22. The department also reported that there are 81 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
