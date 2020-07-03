The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 914 new cases of COVID-19 Friday – the second highest daily increase on record since the outbreak began – for a total of 29,684 cases.
The agency reported 11 additional deaths, for a total of 1,103 deaths statewide.
In Lauderdale County, the health department confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 900, and 79 total deaths.
As of the latest update, there were 603 Mississippi residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 242 hospitalized with suspected infection.
State records show 205 cases and 24 deaths in Clarke County, 177 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 981 cases and 71 deaths in Neshoba County and 338 cases and nine deaths in Newton County.
There are 95 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide, including two nursing homes in Neshoba County, according to MSDH.
Hilltop Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center reported cumulative totals of two deaths among residents, 34 cases among residents and six cases among staff, records show.
Choctaw Residential Center reported cumulative totals of two cases among residents and two cases among staff.
