Here are some local businesses, organizations and events that have been affected by COVID-19.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 825 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, for a total of 71,755 and 37 additional deaths, for a total of 2,080 deaths statewide.
Six of the deaths occurred between July 30 and Aug. 6 and were identified from death certificates.
MSDH reported seven new cases in Lauderdale County, for a total of 1,488 and two additional deaths, for a total of 98.
At Anderson Regional Medical Center Thursday, three adult ICU beds out of 29 were available and 23 COVID-19 patients were being hospitalized, including 11 adults in the ICU, according to state data.
Data for Rush Foundation Hospital for Thursday shows the hospital had three adult ICU beds out of 23 available and 19 COVID-19 patients were being hospitalized, including eight adults in the ICU.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reported Friday that 38 Mississippi counties have schools with COVID-19 cases among 109 teachers and 69 students. As a result, 254 teachers and staff and 489 students are quarantined, he said.
As of Friday's update, records show 946 Mississippi residents were being hospitalized with COVID-19 and 161 more were being treated for suspected infection.
Eleven hospitals in the state had no available ICU beds Friday, according to Dobbs.
There are 173 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in Mississippi's long-term care facilities as of the latest update.
MSDH reported 368 cases and 28 deaths in Clarke County, 248 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 1,328 cases and 96 deaths in Neshoba County and 587 cases and 12 deaths in Newton County.
Dobbs said the health department is planning free COVID-19 testing next Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Pearl River Resort's Silver Star Hotel and Casino parking garage. You do not need to have symptoms or an appointment to be tested, he said.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he signed an executive order capping attendance on K-12 extracurricular activities like football and band concerts. No more than two spectators per participant will be allowed to attend.
Reeves has extended the state's social distancing measures an additional two weeks until Monday, Aug. 31.
