The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 792 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths on Sunday as the state totals rose to 41,846 cases and 1,355 deaths.
Lauderdale County reported 21 new cases and no new deaths for a total of 1,075 cases and 83 deaths. Lauderdale County still has the highest death total in the state followed by Neshoba County with 81. None of the counties adjacent to Lauderdale County reported new deaths on Sunday.
Neshoba County reported nine new cases Sunday for a total of 1,074. Newton County’s total increased by 19 to 435. Clarke County had one additional case for a total of 250 and Kemper County reported no new cases and its total remains 194.
As of Friday, 895 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
There are 140 outbreaks at long-term-care facilities.
In the last 10 days, records show Mississippi has added 9,047 COVID-19 cases.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency will host a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.
The testing, which is available by appointment only, will be located at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center at 1022 Highway 19 South.
To set up an appointment, go to umc.edu/covidscreening and complete the online questionnaire or call 601-496-7200.
The Mississippi State Department of Health and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will be conducting the testing.
CRYSTAL SPRINGS - Colonel Robert C. Hammond, Jr., United States Marine Corps (retired) a resident of Meridian, Miss., 101, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his daughter's home surrounded by his children. Colonel Hammond was preceded in death by his wife of 59 ½ years, Mary Agnes Null from M…
Graveside services for Mr. Frankie Hendrix will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Toomsuba. Visitation will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, from noon-1 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel.
