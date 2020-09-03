The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 751 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths on Thursday.
Nine of the new cases and one of the deaths were reported in Lauderdale County.
The Department of Health has reported 85,116 COVID-19 cases and 2,536 related deaths since it began tracking statistics in March.
The state presumes 67,918 people have recovered from COVID-19.
In the latest tally, there are 160 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
As of Tuesday, there were 654 people with confirmed cases who were hospitalized with the virus and 202 people with suspected coronavirus infection who were hospitalized.
All increases in East Mississippi counties were in single digits in Thursday’s report. Clarke County increased by two to 479; Kemper County increased by one to 2760; Neshoba County increased by five to 1,444; and Newton County increased by nine to 688.
All of the results reflect tests completed by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
