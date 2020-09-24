The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 737 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, six of them in Lauderdale County.
The state total increased to 93,310 since the Department of Health began tracking cases in March, 2,044 of those cases have been in Lauderdale County.
The state reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, one of which occurred on Aug. 14 and was identified from a Tennessee death certificate.
The state has reported 2,874 COVID-19 related deaths since March, with Lauderdale County reporting 125.
Of the new cases, 40 of them were identified among residents in long-term-care facilities. Two of the additional deaths were from long-term-care facilities.
There are now 129 active outbreaks of COVOID-19 in those facilities. An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.
Clarke County reported 11 new cases on Thursday for a total of 581 and Neshoba County reported three new cases for a total of 1,559. There were no new cases win Kemper County or Newton County, which have totals of 288 and 767.
The state presumes 85,327 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
