The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 735 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 14 additional deaths.
State totals are at 82,029 cases and 2,427 deaths since the Department of Health began tracking statistics in March.
Lauderdale County had five of the new cases and none of the new deaths.
Hospitalizations of patients with confirmed coronavirus have decreased and leveled off in recent weeks and stand at 674 as of numbers reported Saturday. On Aug. 11, 972 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. The state reported 215 people in intensive care for COVID-19 on Saturday.
One of the new deaths reported on Saturday was from Clarke County. It had previously been reported as a Wayne County death. Clarke County’s death total is 30.
The health department reported six new cases in Clarke County for a total of 437; three in Kemper County for 269; seven in Newton County for 660; and two in Neshoba County for 1,418.
There are 24 new cases of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities for a total of 157 active outbreaks. An outbreak is considered any confirmed case of COVID-19 among residents or one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of the facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.