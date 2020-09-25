The Mississippi Department of Health reported 722 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths related to the virus on Friday.
Seven of the deaths occurred between Aug. 14 and Sept. 16 and were identified from death certificates.
The state totals climbed to 96,032 COVID-19 cases and 2,894 related deaths since the Department of Health began tracking the virus in March.
Five additional cases and no deaths were reported in Lauderdale County, which has seen 2,044 COVID-19 cases and 125 related deaths since March.
The state reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths among residents in long-term-care facilities. There are 126 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to the Department of Health. None of Lauderdale County’s new cases were in long-term-care facilities.
Clarke County reported six new COVID-19 cases for a total of 587 and one additional death for a total of 46.
Newton County reported three new cases for a total of 770 and one additional death for a total of 24. That death was identified from a death certificate.
Elsewhere in East Central Mississippi, Jasper County reported five new cases for a total of 573; Kemper County one new case for a total of 289; and Neshoba County seven new cases for a total of 1,566.
The Department of Health presumes 85,327 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.