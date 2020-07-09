Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations reported as of July 8, 2020.

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced an increase of 703 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, five of them in Lauderdale County.

The state’s total of cases since March 11 reached 33,591, 942 of them in Lauderdale County. The numbers are based on positive tests reported by labs as of Wednesday evening.

Sixteen additional deaths were reported state-wide for a total of 1,204 since the state began tracking numbers. One of the new deaths was in Neshoba County, based on a death certificate filed between June 28 and July 8.

Hospitalizations in the state increased to a record 686, with an additional 255 hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.

Forty-nine of the new cases and 10 of the deaths reported Thursday were from residents of long-term care facilities, according to the state. Active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long herm-care facilities have increased to 110. An outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff.

Neshoba County had six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and its total increased to 1,022. Newton County had five new cases for a total of 357; Clarke County had three new cases for a total of 211; and Kemper had one new case for a total of 180.

The 18-29-year-old age group has the most cases with 7,009, followed by the 30-39-year-old group with 5,264 and 40-49-year-old group with 5,248.

