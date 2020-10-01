The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 696 new COVID-19 cases and 10 related deaths on Thursday.
Twelve of the new cases were in Lauderdale County, which has a total of 2,078 COVID-19 cases and 126 related deaths since the state began tracking the virus in March.
The state totals increased to 98,886 cases and 2,979 deaths since March.
The Department of Health presumes 89,737 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Included in the new totals are 35 new cases and one death identified among residents in long-term-care facilities. There are 121 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Lauderdale County has had 260 COVID-19 cases and 73 related deaths in long-term-care facilities.
Neshoba County reported 21 new cases on Thursday for a total of 1,620; Clarke County four new cases for a total of 615; Newton County two new cases for a total of 783; and Kemper County no new cases for a total of 291.
