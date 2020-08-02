The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 672 COVID-19 cases Sunday and 10 new deaths.
The totals now stand as 60,553 cases of COVID-19 and 1,703 deaths since the state began tracking the virus on March 11.
Of the COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health presumes 35,071 people have recovered from the virus.
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lauderdale County for a total of 1,323. None of deaths reported Sunday came from Lauderdale County or its neighboring counties.
Neshoba County had four new cases for a total of 1,194; Newton County 2 for 516; Clarke County 1 for 298; and Kemper none for 223.
There are 171 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, where one or more cases among residents or staff is considered an outbreak.
Based on the governor's executive orders 1515, 1512, 1509 and 1507, the following counties must practice the enhanced safety protocols below, according to the department of health:
Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Coahoma, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Madison, Montgomery, Noxubee, Panola, Pontotoc, Quitman, Rankin, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Walthall, Washington, Wayne, Winston and Yalobusha.
In all types of businesses:
• All employees are required to keep at least 6 feet from other employees, or wear a face mask.
• All employees must be screened at the beginning of their shift.
• Employees in contact with the public must wear a face covering.
• Members of the public must wear a face covering at all times in a business, except for some circumstances such as eating, or special medical conditions.
Gatherings and events:
• Social gatherings are limited to 10 individuals indoors and 20 outdoors, and a distance of at least six feet between individuals must be maintained.
• A distance of six feet or more must be maintained between others at all public events, indoors and out, or else face coverings must be worn.
To report a restaurant not following COVID-19 safety orders: email the details to food@msdh.ms.gov.
