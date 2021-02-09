Mississippi reported 656 new cases of the coronavirus and 73 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s totals to 282,969 cases and 6,342 deaths.
31 of the additional deaths occurred between Feb. 1 and 8.
42 of the additional deaths were identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Dec. 24 and Feb. 4, including one death in Lauderdale County and one death in Neshoba County.
Mississippi has been vaccinating its residents against COVID-19. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 350,348 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Mississippians. 279,823 of those doses were first doses.
9,887 Lauderdale County residents have been vaccinated, according to MSDH.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 11 new cases; 6,552 total cases since March. One additional death; 215 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: five new cases; 1,614 total cases. No additional cases; 66 total deaths since March.
Newton County: six new cases; 2,131 total cases. No additional deaths; 49 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: one new case; 860 total cases. No additional deaths; 21 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: nine new cases; 3,639 total cases. One additional death; 165 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 253,140 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 136 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.