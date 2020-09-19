The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Saturday 655 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths, for a total of 93,087 cases and 5,820 deaths.
One new death each in Clarke and Newton countries were reported, for a total of 535 cases and 39 deaths in Clarke County and 756 cases and 23 deaths in Newton County.
Lauderdale County has had 1,994 cases of COVID-19 and 124 deaths since the state began tracking statistics in March.
“We are making significant progress,” Gov. Tate Reeves said during a Friday news briefing. “The reason we are making significant progress is that the people of Mississippi are committed to doing the little things, like wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and avoiding large gatherings.”
Neshoba County has had 1,534 cases and 103 deaths since the state began tracking statistics, while Kemper County has had 286 cases and 15 deaths.
The department of health reported three available ICU beds at Anderson Regional Medical Center out of 29 total beds, and 10 adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU. At Rush Foundation Hospital, it reported no available adult ICU beds out of 23 total beds, and four adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
A total of 696,801 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted statewide. As of Sept. 13, 78,971 people in Mississippi are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19. Those don’t include cases still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.