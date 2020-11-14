The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Saturday 1,370 new COVID-19 positive test results in Mississippi as of 6 p.m. Friday, and 21 deaths.
Of the 21 COVID-19 related deaths, 11 occurred between Oct. 22 and Nov. 13 in Covington, Franklin, George, Harrison, Hinds, Jones, Lamar, Lee, Pearl River, Pontotoc and Tate counties. Ten COVID-19 related deaths occurred between Aug. 15 and Nov. 9 in Clay, Coahoma, DeSoto, Hinds, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Montgomery, Prentiss and Rankin counties. The 10 deaths were identified through death certificates.
The MSDH reported 34 new long-term care cases and 3 deaths.
The total number of cases and deaths since March for Lauderdale and surrounding counties are as follows:
• Lauderdale, 3,017 cases; 141 deaths
• Newton, 965 cases; 29 deaths
• Kemper, 358 cases; 15 deaths
• Clarke, 840 cases, 53 deaths
• Neshoba, 2,040 cases, 111 deaths
The new reporting by the Mississippi Department of Health leads to a total of 133,3408 COVID-19 cases and 3,540 COVID-19 related deaths statewide since the state began tracking the virus in March.
The Mississippi Department of Health will not report a Sunday COVID-19 update. Cases and deaths normally reported on Sunday will be reported as a separate total on Monday.
