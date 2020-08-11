Mississippi reports 644 new cases of COVID-19; 4 new cases in Lauderdale County

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths Tuesday, for a total of 68,293 cases and 1,944 deaths statewide.
Lauderdale County reported four new cases, bringing the total to 1415. No new deaths were reported, but 92 deaths have been reported in the county since March.
Records show no new cases of COVID-19 in Kemper County for a total of 233 cases and 14 deaths; two new cases in Neshoba County for a total of 1,288 cases and 92 deaths and two new cases in Newton County for a total of 545 cases and 11 deaths.
Clarke County has 336 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.
The Mississippi State Department of Health and The University of Mississippi Medical Center will offer free drive through testing on Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Lauderdale County Ag Center.
People wanting to be tested must complete an online form at covidschedule.umc.edu/ or call 601-496-7200.
Please check back for updates.
