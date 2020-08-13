Mississippi reports 612 new COVID-19 cases; Lauderdale County adds 19

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 612 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, for a total of 69,986 and 22 additional deaths, for a total of 2,011 deaths statewide.
In Lauderdale County, MSDH reported 19 new cases, for a total of 1,458 and one additional death, for a total of 94 deaths.
Records show 355 cases and 28 deaths in Clarke County, 241 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 1,309 cases and 94 deaths in Neshoba County and 567 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
Health officials reported 178 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
Please check back for updates.
