State health officials reported 572 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, for a total of 61,125 and eight additional deaths, for a total of 1,711 deaths statewide.
In Lauderdale County, the health department reported six new cases, for a total of 1,329 and 88 total deaths.
Records show 300 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 223 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,197 cases and 88 deaths in Neshoba County and 516 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
There are currently 170 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
As of Sunday, 42,391 Mississippi residents were presumed recovered from COVID-19, records show.
Based on the governor's executive orders 1515, 1512, 1509 and 1507, the following counties must practice the enhanced safety protocols below, according to the department of health:
Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Coahoma, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Madison, Montgomery, Noxubee, Panola, Pontotoc, Quitman, Rankin, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Walthall, Washington, Wayne, Winston and Yalobusha.
In all types of businesses:
• All employees are required to keep at least 6 feet from other employees, or wear a face mask.
• All employees must be screened at the beginning of their shift.
• Employees in contact with the public must wear a face covering.
• Members of the public must wear a face covering at all times in a business, except for some circumstances such as eating, or special medical conditions.
Gatherings and events:
• Social gatherings are limited to 10 individuals indoors and 20 outdoors, and a distance of at least six feet between individuals must be maintained.
• A distance of six feet or more must be maintained between others at all public events, indoors and out, or else face coverings must be worn.
To report a restaurant not following COVID-19 safety orders: email the details to food@msdh.ms.gov.
