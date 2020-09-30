The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with Lauderdale County having only one of them.
The state total increased to 90,462 and Lauderdale County’s total increased to 2,078 since the Department of Health began tracking the coronavirus in March.
The department reported 12 deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,969. Two of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16 and were identified from death certificates.
One of the new deaths came from Clarke County, which has a total of 49 deaths since March.
Among the new cases Wednesday are 54 identified among residents in long-term-care facilities, where there are 121 ongoing outbreaks. Four deaths were reported among residents of long-term-care facilities.
Across East Mississippi, new cases were in single digits in each county. Clarke County reported one new case for a total of 611; Jasper County three new cases for a total of 584; Kemper County no new cases for a total of 291; Neshoba County two new cases for a total of 1,599; and Newton County three new cases for a total of 1,781.
The state presumes 89,737 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
