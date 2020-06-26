The Mississippi State Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 867 and 78 total deaths.
MSDH reported 550 new cases in Mississippi, for a total of 25,066 and six additional deaths, for a total of 1,022 deaths statewide.
As of the latest update, 533 Mississippians were being hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 236 were being hospitalized with suspected infection, MSDH said.
The health department reported 193 cases and 22 deaths in Clarke County, 171 cases and 13 deaths in Kemper County, 928 cases and 63 deaths in Neshoba County and 326 cases and eight deaths in Newton County.
On Friday, when the health department reported a record 1,092 new cases, state health officials said they were not surprised and that the situation in Mississippi was "evolving and worsening."
“People are getting together in reckless manners,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “There’s a disconnect from reality and what people want and there’s going to be a reckoning.”
PHILADELPHIA - Private family services for Malcolm E. Gray will be held at McClain-Hays Chapel and a graveside service will be held Monday, June 29, at 12:30 p.m., from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.
PHILADELPHIA - Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Lundy Petty were held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Cedarlawn Cemetery with the Revs. Chris Young and Kenneth Owen officiating. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Petty, 90, of Meridian, Miss., die…
Graveside services for Mr. Henry Lee Waters Jr. will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday, from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m., at Enterprise Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside Services: Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Ms. Hill, 63, of Meridian, died Saturday, June 20, at her residence. Viewing: Friday, June 26 from 5-6 p.m., Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel.
