The Mississippi State Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 867 and 78 total deaths. 

MSDH reported 550 new cases in Mississippi, for a total of 25,066 and six additional deaths, for a total of 1,022 deaths statewide. 

As of the latest update, 533 Mississippians were being hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 236 were being hospitalized with suspected infection, MSDH said. 

The health department reported 193 cases and 22 deaths in Clarke County, 171 cases and 13 deaths in Kemper County, 928 cases and 63 deaths in Neshoba County and 326 cases and eight deaths in Newton County. 

On Friday, when the health department reported a record 1,092 new cases, state health officials said they were not surprised and that the situation in Mississippi was "evolving and worsening." 

“People are getting together in reckless manners,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “There’s a disconnect from reality and what people want and there’s going to be a reckoning.”

