The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 465 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, two of them from Lauderdale County.
Although the daily new cases have gone down since Thursday’s record 1,092 cases in a day, since Tuesday the health department has reported 3,244 new cases of COVID-19.
The state total is 25,531 since the health department began tracking cases in March. Of those cases, 17,242 are presumed recovered.
The totals are from tests reported to the state by 6 p.m. Friday.
The health department reported 13 new deaths statewide on Saturday, none from Lauderdale County. One of the new deaths reported was from Neshoba County and was based on a death certificate filed between June 8-15. The state death total is 1,035.
Neshoba County had four new cases for a total of 932; Newton County four new cases for a total of 330; Clarke County one new case for a total of 194; and Kemper County no new cases and a total of 171.
The 18-29-year-old age group has the most reported cases with 5,067.
PHILADELPHIA - Private family services for Malcolm E. Gray will be held at McClain-Hays Chapel and a graveside service will be held Monday, June 29, at 12:30 p.m., from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.
PHILADELPHIA - Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Lundy Petty were held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Cedarlawn Cemetery with the Revs. Chris Young and Kenneth Owen officiating. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Petty, 90, of Meridian, Miss., die…
A private memorial service for Harvey B. Ray, 87, will be held later. Mr. Ray died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home. Stephens Funeral Home is handling his arrangements. Please visit www.stephensfunerals.com for the full obituary.
Graveside services for Mary Fairchild were held Friday at Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Randy Caldwell officiating. Mrs. Fairchild, 89, of Collinsville, passed away Wednesday at Anderson Regional Hospital. Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.
