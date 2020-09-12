The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County on Saturday, bringing the county total to 1,944 since the state began tracking the virus in March.
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 recorded in the county, which has a total of 119 since March.
Statewide 445 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths related to the virus were reported on Saturday.
Statistics reflect positive test results by 6 p.m. Friday.
One of the new deaths reported Saturday came from Clarke County; its 37th since March. Clarke County had five new cases for a total of 507.
Newton County had six new cases Saturday for a total of 729; Neshoba County two new cases for a total of 1,495; and Kemper County zero new cases, remaining at 280.
Statewide, 33 of the new cases and four of the deaths occurred at long-term-care facilities. There are 136 active outbreaks at long-term-care facilities, according to the Department of Health. None of the new cases or outbreaks was at Lauderdale County long-term-care facilities.
The state is reporting 542 people hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19; 179 of them in intensive care.
Since March, the state has recorded 89,620 COVID-19 cases and 2,685 deaths. The Department of Health presumes 74,098 people have recovered from COVID-19.
