The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 410 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths on Sunday.
Two of the new cases were reported in Lauderdale County, bringing the county's total of cases reported since March to 1863. The state has reported 113 deaths in Lauderdale County since March.
The Department of Health has reported 86,888 COVID-19 cases and 2,584 related deaths since it began tracking statistics in March.
Seven of the new COVID-19 related deaths occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug. 27 and were identified from death certificate reports.
The state presumes 67,918 people have recovered from COVID-19.
In the latest tally, there are 150 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
All increases in East Mississippi counties were in single digits in Sunday's report. Clarke County increased by one to 490; Kemper County remained at 277; Neshoba County increased by three to 1,463; and Newton County increased by four to 697.
All of the results reflect tests completed by 6 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.