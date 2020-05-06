State health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 448 and seven additional deaths, for a total of 40.
The county has the highest total of deaths and second highest total of cases in Mississippi, state records show.
Of the confirmed cases in the county, 111 are in long-term care facilities, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 25 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily hospitalizations.
Health officials reported 68 cases and six deaths in Clarke County, 80 cases and six deaths in Kemper County, 254 cases and 11 deaths in Neshoba County and 113 cases in Newton County.
MSDH confirmed 217 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 8,424 and 32 additional deaths, for a total of 374. Five of the deaths were identified through death certificate investigation, MSDH said.
As of Monday, 80,308 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi, with nearly 20,000 from the past week, according to the state.
Private graveside services for Florine Lyons will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Bailey, with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Lyons, 95, of Bailey, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her residence.
Private graveside services for Gloria Lewis will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Lewis, 58, of Meridian, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her residence.
DOTHAN, Ala. [ndash] Gloria June Crawford, 78, of Dothan, Ala., passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham. Survived by her husband Tom DeVaney and son, Cary Chappell. No formal services will be held at this time, but a memorial service will be announced soon.
BUTLER, Ala. [ndash] Willie Lavern "W.L." Garrison, 83, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at The Oaks Rehabilitation in Meridian. He was born May 7, 1936, in Sumter County, Ala. He was a retired used car lot owner. Survivors include his wife, Donna P'Poole Garrison; daughter, Lex…
