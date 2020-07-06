Mississippi reports 357 new COVID-19 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 357 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Monday, for a total of 31,257 and three additional deaths, for a total of 1,114 deaths statewide.
In Lauderdale County, MSDH reported one new case of COVID-19, for a total of 910, with 79 total deaths.
The counties with the highest case totals as of the latest update include Hinds (2536), Desoto (1620), Madison (1314), Jones (1128) and Neshoba (992).
Records show 207 cases and 24 deaths in Clarke County, 179 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 992 cases and 71 deaths in Neshoba County and 339 cases and nine deaths in Newton County.
There are now 102 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, the health department said.
As of Sunday, 22,167 Mississippi residents were presumed recovered from COVID-19, according to MSDH.
