The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Sunday 277 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, for a total of 93,364 cases and 2,810 deaths statewide.
Lauderdale County reported five new cases Sunday for a total of 1,999 cases and 124 deaths since the state began tracking statistics in March.
“We are making significant progress,” Gov. Tate Reeves said during a Friday news briefing. “The reason we are making significant progress is that the people of Mississippi are committed to doing the little things, like wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and avoiding large gatherings.”
Clarke County has had total 535 cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths as of Sunday, while Kemper County has had 286 cases and 15 deaths. Neshoba County has had 1,536 cases and 103 deaths as of Sunday, while Newton County has had 757 cases and 23 deaths.
As of Thursday, the department of health reported three available ICU beds at Anderson Regional Medical Center out of 29 total beds, and 10 adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU. At Rush Foundation Hospital, it reported no available adult ICU beds out of 23 total beds, and four adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
As of Friday, a total of 782,374 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Mississippi. As of Sept. 13, 78,971 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.