Mississippi reports 276 new COVID-19 cases; Lauderdale County adds 4 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, for a total of 72,412 cases and 11 additional deaths, for a total of 2,095 deaths statewide.
Two of the deaths occurred between July 26 and July 27, and were identified from death certificates.
MSDH reported four new cases in Lauderdale County, for a total of 1,497 cases. No new deaths were reported in Lauderdale County, but 98 deaths have been reported since March.
There are 174 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in Mississippi's long-term care facilities as of the latest update.
MSDH reported 372 cases and 28 deaths in Clarke County, 251 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 1,328 cases and 96 deaths in Neshoba County and 588 cases and 12 deaths in Newton County.
The health department is planning free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Pearl River Resort's Silver Star Hotel and Casino parking garage. You do not need to have symptoms or an appointment to be tested.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he signed an executive order capping attendance on K-12 extracurricular activities like football and band concerts.
No more than two spectators per participant will be allowed to attend.
Reeves extended the state's social distancing measures an additional two weeks until Monday, Aug. 31.
