Mississippi COVID-19 map reported Thursday, April 9.

State health officials reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 2,260. 

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed nine additional deaths, for a total of 76 deaths since the outbreak began.

The total reported number of cases in Lauderdale County surged to 99, with a total of five deaths and three outbreaks at long-term care facilities. 

Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 18 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Thursday morning. 

In 52 percent of all reported cases and 71 percent of all reported deaths as of Wednesday, the patients are black or African American, according to MSDH. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

