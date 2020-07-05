Mississippi reports 226 new COVID-19 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Sunday, for a total of 30,900 and five additional deaths, for a total of 1,111 deaths statewide.
In Lauderdale County, MSDH reported one additional case of COVID-19, for a total of 909, and 79 total deaths.
State hospitalization records were unavailable Sunday, but Saturday's update showed 647 Mississippi residents hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, an increase of 44 patients from Friday’s update, according to the health department.
Records show 225 others were being hospitalized with suspected infection as of Saturday's update.
MSDH reported 207 cases and 24 deaths in Clarke County, 179 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 988 cases and 71 deaths in Neshoba County and 339 cases and nine deaths in Newton County.
There are now 102 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide, according to the health department.
