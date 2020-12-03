The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday 28 new COVID-19 related deaths and 2,168 new cases — the second highest number of daily cases the state has reported since the pandemic began.
MSDH reported the highest number of new cases — 2,457 — on Wednesday. The state has reported 159,036 cases and 3,879 deaths since March.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is advising Mississippians to only participate in work, school and other “absolutely essential” activities.
MSDH recommended on Wednesday that all Mississippi residents avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of one’s nuclear family or household.
The department is recommending that people avoid funerals, unless they are a member of the close family of the deceased, and is advising that the funerals are held outdoors. Other gatherings that MSDH recommends that people do not attend are social events, parties, family gatherings outside of one’s household or nuclear family, weddings, sporting events and in-person church services.
“We have seen numerous outbreaks linked to these events,” Dobb said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. “We’ve seen these outbreak events lead to outbreaks within long-term care settings and nursing homes. And we have seen people who went to funerals last week who are on ventilators today and are likely to die.”
MSDH reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County on Thursday and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 3,727 cases and 147 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
As of December 1, Anderson Regional Medical Center had a total of 25 confirmed COVID-19 patients. 18 staffed beds were available out of 116 in the hospital. Seven adult COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit at Anderson; eight out of 29 total adult ICU beds were available.
Rush Foundation Hospital had a total of 23 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of December 1; 10 staffed beds were available out of 159. Seven adult COVID-19 patients were in the ICU at Rush; three out of 34 total adult ICU beds were available.
On Thursday, MSDH reported 16 new cases in Newton County, which has had a total of 1,121 cases since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, 13 new cases were reported; 493 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 18 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
Clarke County reported eight new cases, bringing the case total to 956. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 31 new cases were reported; the county’s case total is 2,311. No new deaths were reported; 122 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 128,746 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 188 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The City of Meridian is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
Lauderdale, Neshoba and Kemper counties are on a list of 54 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. Indoor social gatherings in these counties must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
People in the counties must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.