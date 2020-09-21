The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 192 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no related deaths.
Eight of the new cases were in Lauderdale County, which has a total of 2007 cases since the Department of Health began recording statistics in March. Lauderdale County had no new deaths over the weekend and has a total of 124.
The state totals are 93,556 cases and 2,810 deaths since March, following increases of 277 cases and one death on Sunday and 655 cases and 17 deaths on Saturday.
Long-term-care facilities on Monday reported seven new cases among residents. There are 129 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to the Department of Health. An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.
There are 497 patients hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 in Mississippi, 157 of them are in intensive care.
Increases in cases across East Mississippi were all in single digits on Monday, with Clarke County reporting two new cases for a total of 537; Kemper County zero new cases for a total of 286; Neshoba County four new cases for a total of 1,540; and Newton County two new cases for a total of 759.
Clarke County and Newton County each reported one additional death on Saturday and have totals of 39 and 23 respectively.
