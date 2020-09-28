Mississippi reports 190 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new case in Lauderdale County

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday one new COVID-19 case but no new deaths for Lauderdale County.
There were 190 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide on Monday.
The deaths occurred on Sept. 26 in Lamar County and Forrest County.
The state has reported 97,049 COVID-19 cases and 2,921 deaths since it began tracking the coronavirus in March.
The Department of Health presumes 85,327 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
Lauderdale County has reported 2,065 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths since March. Among long term care facilities, the county has reported 260 cases and 73 deaths.
Clarke County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday and stands at 603 cases and 46 deaths.
Neshoba County had one new case and now has totals of 1,581 cases and 104 deaths.
Kemper County reported no new COVID-19 cases and stands at 290 cases and 15 deaths since March. Newton County reported no new cases and stands at 773 cases and 24 deaths.
There are 124 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the state’s long-term-care facilities.
