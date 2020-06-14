Mississippi reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 168 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Sunday, for a total of 19,516 cases and two additional deaths, for a total of 891 deaths statewide.

As of Sunday, 467 Mississippians were hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, the health department said. 

Twenty-six of the new cases reported Sunday were among residents in long-term care facilities and there are now 85 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities, according to MSDH. 

As of Sunday, the total number of cases in Lauderdale County was 805 with 75 deaths, according to state data. That is an increase of four cases and no new deaths.

