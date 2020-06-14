Mississippi reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 168 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Sunday, for a total of 19,516 cases and two additional deaths, for a total of 891 deaths statewide.
As of Sunday, 467 Mississippians were hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, the health department said.
Twenty-six of the new cases reported Sunday were among residents in long-term care facilities and there are now 85 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities, according to MSDH.
As of Sunday, the total number of cases in Lauderdale County was 805 with 75 deaths, according to state data. That is an increase of four cases and no new deaths.
Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 225 17 43 10 Alcorn 30 1 0 0 Amite 70 2 12 2 Attala 331 23 89 19 Benton 17 0 1 0 Bolivar 190 12 19 4 Calhoun 80 4 23 4 Carroll 122 11 45 9 Chickasaw 166 16 35 10 Choctaw 65 2 0 0 Claiborne 138 8 42 7 Clarke 166 21 17 9 Clay 174 6 0 0 Coahoma 147 4 0 0 Copiah 405 6 3 0 Covington 205 3 1 0 Desoto 714 13 18 4 Forrest 679 41 93 29 Franklin 30 2 3 1 George 35 2 1 0 Greene 51 2 17 0 Grenada 160 4 17 2 Hancock 100 12 9 3 Harrison 344 7 3 2 Hinds 1274 27 88 13 Holmes 468 34 96 17 Humphreys 80 8 18 6 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 100 8 33 7 Jackson 356 16 38 5 Jasper 193 4 0 0 Jefferson 54 2 0 0 Jefferson Davis 84 3 3 1 Jones 868 38 118 21 Kemper 167 12 37 9 Lafayette 175 4 40 1 Lamar 288 5 3 2 Lauderdale 805 75 181 48 Lawrence 115 1 0 0 Leake 483 15 2 0 Lee 296 11 38 4 Leflore 358 45 140 31 Lincoln 324 32 93 25 Lowndes 315 9 19 5 Madison 886 30 101 16 Marion 141 9 15 2 Marshall 103 3 1 0 Monroe 293 25 93 22 Montgomery 94 1 0 0 Neshoba 878 50 68 22 Newton 321 6 4 0 Noxubee 212 6 15 3 Oktibbeha 357 17 98 14 Panola 122 3 0 0 Pearl River 222 31 45 11 Perry 54 3 0 0 Pike 226 11 17 6 Pontotoc 74 3 3 1 Prentiss 66 3 21 3 Quitman 49 0 0 0 Rankin 537 10 14 0 Scott 688 12 13 2 Sharkey 8 0 0 0 Simpson 119 1 2 0 Smith 178 11 52 8 Stone 34 0 0 0 Sunflower 118 4 0 0 Tallahatchie 42 1 0 0 Tate 128 1 2 0 Tippah 93 11 0 0 Tishomingo 47 0 2 0 Tunica 64 3 12 2 Union 102 8 19 7 Walthall 103 1 0 0 Warren 252 12 39 8 Washington 253 8 7 1 Wayne 375 7 2 0 Webster 110 8 50 7 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 149 2 0 0 Yalobusha 138 7 35 7 Yazoo 348 6 19 2 Total 19,516 891 2,192 456 Mississippi State Department of Health
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.