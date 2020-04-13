The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Monday, bringing the total to 150.
Eight people from the county have died and four long-term care facilities have a confirmed outbreak of the virus, according to MSDH.
The numbers show Lauderdale County and Pearl River County have the highest number of deaths in the state, more than the combined total from Hinds, Madison and Rankin Counties.
Lauderdale County has the fourth highest number of cases in Mississippi, according to MSDH.
According to state health officials, confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths are reported in the patient's home county. For example, if a Lauderdale County resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Hinds County or dies in Hinds County, it will be included in the total for Lauderdale County.
As of Monday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 21 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital's website.
State health officials reported 161 new cases in Mississippi, for a total of 2,942 and two additional deaths, for a total of 98 deaths statewide.
In the latest update, Clarke County had 15 cases, one death and two outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Kemper County had 14 cases, Neshoba County had 34 cases and Newton County had 10 cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.
