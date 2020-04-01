The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 136 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 1,073.
Lauderdale County, which has been under a shelter-in-place order from Gov. Tate Reeves since Tuesday night, had 39 confirmed cases in the latest count.
It's been one week since Anderson Regional Medical Center reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Tuesday that the county has had a rapid increase in cases in recent days.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has warned the area was likely to see "marked increases" in cases in the next week or two.
MSDH reported two additional deaths Wednesday in Holmes and Humphreys Counties.
Twenty-two people have died in Mississippi since the outbreak began.
A COVID-19 testing site at the old Sears Auto Center at Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.
It is open to Mississippi residents only.
Anyone who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening using the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
www.cspire.com/cms/wireless/cspire-health/
Those without a smartphone can call 601-496-7200 or the Lauderdale County COVID-19 hotline at 601-474-3775.
If the doctor determines the person should be tested, the caller will receive an appointment time and a verification code. The person then must bring an ID to the testing site. Those without an appointment will not be tested.
In addition to the state’s one-day testing site, both Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Health Systems will continue to operate testing sites at their respective locations to effectively utilize staff and preserve limited resources such as personal protective equipment.
Testing sites at both Rush and Anderson are being operated in conjunction with hotlines manned by healthcare professionals who are screening callers for symptoms. Individuals who meet the criteria are given an appointment for testing.
Neither health system is offering walk-in testing for non-emergent patients who have not reserved an appointment slot.
If you have symptoms or concerns, please contact the Rush COVID-19 Hotline at 601-703-9913 or the Anderson COVID-19 Hotline at 601-553-7888.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.