The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state's total to 1,738.

MSDH confirmed eight additional deaths from the virus. 

A total of 51 people have died in Mississippi since the outbreak began. 

Lauderdale County had 70 cases, two deaths, and three outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the latest update. 

Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing twelve patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to its website. The patients are under strict isolation and close observation in accordance with MSDH and CDC guidelines, the hospital said.

Clarke County had eight cases, Kemper County had six cases, Neshoba County had 11 cases and Newton County had seven cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility, according to MSDH. 

State health officials reported that 20,370 people have been tested statewide, including testing done by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and testing done by other providers. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

