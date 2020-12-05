The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Saturday 1,942 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths in the state.
The department has reported 163,458 cases of the novel coronavirus and 3,949 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is advising Mississippians to only participate in work, school and other “absolutely essential” activities.
MSDH recommended on Wednesday that all Mississippi residents avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of one’s nuclear family or household.
The department is recommending that people avoid funerals, unless they are a member of the close family of the deceased, and is advising that the funerals are held outdoors. Other gatherings that MSDH recommends that people do not attend are social events, parties, family gatherings outside of one’s household or nuclear family, weddings, sporting events and in-person church services.
Dobbs said in a tweet Saturday morning that Mississippi may see an additional 1,000 deaths before 2021 begins. He asked, “What would I do to save 1,000 lives?”
“I would do a lot,” he said in the tweet. “We collectively can save thousands of Mississippians throughout this rest of the pandemic.”
MSDH reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,802 cases. The county reported one new death, which occurred between November 28 and December 4. 150 deaths have been reported in the county since March.
MSDH reported 14 new cases in Newton County, which has had a total of 1,163 cases since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, 12 new cases were reported; 512 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has reported 19 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Clarke County reported 11 new cases, bringing the case total to 980. The county reported one new death, which was identified from death certificate reports and occurred between October 22 and November 25. The county has had 55 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 16 new cases were reported; the county’s case total is 2,349. The county reported no new deaths; 124 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
The Department of Health presumes 128,746 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 200 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The City of Meridian is under a mask mandate that remains in effect until the end of the year.
Lauderdale, Neshoba and Kemper counties are on a list of 54 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. Indoor social gatherings in these counties must be limited to 10 people, and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
People in the counties must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.