Mississippi reported 1,784 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 222,061 cases and 4,871 deaths.
Newton County reported three additional deaths on Sunday. Neshoba County reported one new death. Clarke County reported one new death.
The additional deaths in Newton, Neshoba and Clarke counties were identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Nov. 7 and Dec. 28.
Lauderdale County and Kemper County reported no new deaths on Sunday.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 51 new cases; 5,081 cases since March. 171 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: 10 new cases; 1,224 cases since March. 59 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 13 new cases; 1,655 total cases since March. 37 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: Four new cases; 675 total cases. 19 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 13 new cases; 3,062 total cases. 143 total deaths since March.
The state is in Phase 1a of its vaccine distribution plan, a phase in which COVID-19 vaccines are being given to health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. Mississippi has distributed vaccines to hospitals throughout the state, including to Rush Foundation Hospital and Anderson Regional Medical Center. The state will also allow health care workers to get vaccinated at drive-thru locations starting this week, state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.
As of Thursday, 20,033 COVID-19 vaccinations had been reported to the Mississippi Immunization Information Exchange. Vaccine providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to this registry within 24 hours of the vaccination.
As of Thursday, 675 vaccinations of Lauderdale County residents had been reported to the registry.
