The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — the highest new case number since late July. The state also reported eight additional deaths.
The state has had a total of 123,887 cases and 3,405 COVID-19 related deaths since March, according to the Department of Health.
The additional deaths reported on Tuesday occurred between November 1 and 4.
In Lauderdale County, the state reported 36 new cases and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,749 cases and 135 deaths.
In Newton County, ten new cases were reported; the county has had a total of 901 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 28 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, one new case was reported, bringing the case total to 341. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported 11 new cases, leading to a total of 812 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 15 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,929. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 105,839 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 111 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Over the last few weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves has announced COVID-19 safety measures for 16 counties, including Neshoba. In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
On Oct. 30, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until Nov. 30.
