Mississippi reported 1,606 new cases of the coronavirus and 40 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, bringing the state’s totals to 252,475 cases and 5,521 deaths.
In Lauderdale County, 39 new cases and no new deaths were reported on Sunday. The county has reported 5,847 total cases and 180 total COVID-19 related deaths since March.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: 12 new cases; 1,386 total cases. No additional deaths; 60 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 22 new cases; 1,913 total cases. No additional deaths; 42 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: five new cases; 771 total cases. No additional deaths; 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 13 new cases; 3,370 total cases. No additional deaths; 152 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 198,888 people have recovered from COVID-19 as of January 10. The department also reported that there are 210 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves extended the mask mandates for Lauderdale County, Neshoba County, Kemper County, Clarke County and many other counties in the state until Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.