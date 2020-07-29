Mississippi reports 1,505 new cases of COVID-19; long-term care facility outbreaks rise

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,505 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a total of 55,804 and 20 additional deaths for a total of 1,563 deaths statewide.
Four of the deaths occurred between May 10 and July 12 and were identified from death certificates, the agency said.
MSDH reported five new cases in Lauderdale County, for a total of 1,259 and one additional death for a total of 86 deaths.
Records show 284 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 218 cases and 15 deaths in Kemper County, 1,165 cases and 83 deaths in Neshoba County and 498 cases and 10 deaths in Newton County.
Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 982 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 229 patients hospitalized with suspected infection, as of the latest update.
Active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities have risen to 197, according to data.
"More older Mississippians in long-term care facilities are being put at risk and dying from COVID-19," the health department said in a statement. "We can control the spread, lower cases and reduce deaths dramatically if we limit time away from home, keep extra distance between yourself and others, and use a face covering to protect those around us."
As of Sunday, 35,071 Mississippi residents were presumed recovered from COVID-19, records show.
